The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Decreased by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.8% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.08.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $353.62 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.77 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $375.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.97. The firm has a market cap of $351.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.