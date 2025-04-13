Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Lifted by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2,627.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504,046 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.8% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $281,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. LM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,605,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,507,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $490.55 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $563.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $525.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $536.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $1.8121 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

