Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM) vs. Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Head to Head Survey

Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) and Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lifezone Metals and Lomiko Metals”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifezone Metals $1.02 million 241.16 -$363.88 million N/A N/A Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$1.15 million N/A N/A

Lomiko Metals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lifezone Metals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifezone Metals -24,521.17% -294.91% -237.25% Lomiko Metals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lifezone Metals and Lomiko Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifezone Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lomiko Metals 0 0 0 0 0.00

Lifezone Metals currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 345.15%. Given Lifezone Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lifezone Metals is more favorable than Lomiko Metals.

Risk & Volatility

Lifezone Metals has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lomiko Metals has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lomiko Metals beats Lifezone Metals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lifezone Metals

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company’s products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania. The company is based in Ramsey, Isle of Man.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc. and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc. in October 2008. Lomiko Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Surrey, Canada.

