Promising Toy Stocks To Watch Today – April 13th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Target, Kroger, Dollar Tree, Take-Two Interactive Software, and Dollar General are the seven Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks refer to shares of companies that are often seen as speculative or high-risk investments, traded more for entertainment and potential quick gains rather than solid, long-term fundamentals. These stocks may come from emerging industries or companies with limited track records, making them volatile and appealing primarily to investors seeking excitement rather than stable growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $963.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,719,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,486. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $702.00 and a 1 year high of $1,078.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $982.89 and a 200-day moving average of $949.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.81. 25,491,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,636,254. Walmart has a 52-week low of $58.56 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.77. 10,452,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,549,072. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $171.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.01 and its 200 day moving average is $131.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,827,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,346,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.33. Kroger has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $71.93. The firm has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KR

Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.11. 8,215,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,878,164. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.86 and a 200-day moving average of $70.31. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $60.49 and a 52-week high of $129.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLTR

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of TTWO traded up $7.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,647,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,895. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.00. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $220.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Dollar General (DG)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

DG traded up $1.98 on Friday, hitting $89.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,210,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,843,195. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $153.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DG

Read More