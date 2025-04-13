Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO). In a filing disclosed on April 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Broadcom stock on March 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) on 3/19/2025.

Broadcom Stock Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $9.64 on Friday, hitting $181.94. The stock had a trading volume of 33,932,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,364,653. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $855.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Broadcom by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 20,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1,076.5% during the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 969.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 386,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $66,696,000 after buying an additional 350,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

