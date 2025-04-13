Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Off Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM). In a filing disclosed on April 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Tandem Diabetes Care stock on March 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) on 3/19/2025.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

NASDAQ TNDM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,334. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 763.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 42,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 37,303 shares during the period. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $611,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 177,739 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 861,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,020,000 after purchasing an additional 36,475 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO Jean-Claude Kyrillos purchased 10,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $190,948.56. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,948.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

