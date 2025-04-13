Reviewing Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) & Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN)

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN – Get Free Report) and Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tsakos Energy Navigation and Genco Shipping & Trading”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tsakos Energy Navigation $836.04 million 0.56 $300.18 million $5.05 3.16 Genco Shipping & Trading $423.02 million 1.33 -$12.87 million $1.75 7.54

Tsakos Energy Navigation has higher revenue and earnings than Genco Shipping & Trading. Tsakos Energy Navigation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genco Shipping & Trading, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Dividends

Tsakos Energy Navigation has a beta of -0.2, meaning that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genco Shipping & Trading has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Tsakos Energy Navigation pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Genco Shipping & Trading pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Tsakos Energy Navigation pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Genco Shipping & Trading pays out 68.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Tsakos Energy Navigation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Tsakos Energy Navigation and Genco Shipping & Trading’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tsakos Energy Navigation 22.57% 19.07% 9.04% Genco Shipping & Trading 18.06% 7.82% 6.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tsakos Energy Navigation and Genco Shipping & Trading, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tsakos Energy Navigation 0 1 1 1 3.00 Genco Shipping & Trading 0 1 4 1 3.00

Tsakos Energy Navigation presently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.42%. Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.37%. Given Tsakos Energy Navigation’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tsakos Energy Navigation is more favorable than Genco Shipping & Trading.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.2% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tsakos Energy Navigation beats Genco Shipping & Trading on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. The company was founded on September 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

