14,745 Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Bought by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,340.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.25 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $48.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

