637 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Bought by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $399.09. 1,098,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,439. The firm has a market cap of $141.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.63 and a 1-year high of $403.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $385.19 and a 200-day moving average of $332.83.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,093.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,093.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ISRG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

