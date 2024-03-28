Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Market Cap Reaches $163.20 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $163.20 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

