CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Raised to C$6.00

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 26.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CEU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.30 to C$5.85 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ATB Capital lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.48.

CEU traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,863. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.87. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$2.30 and a 1 year high of C$4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.43.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of C$553.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$538.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.654979 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.83, for a total transaction of C$627,250.00. In other news, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 150,360 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.71, for a total transaction of C$708,060.28. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.83, for a total transaction of C$627,250.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 425,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,770. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

