Short Interest in United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Decreases By 40.5%

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the March 31st total of 8,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 90.4% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 47,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 22,357 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 32,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 44,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UBCP opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $72.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99. United Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

United Bancorp Announces Dividend

United Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UBCP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $7.53 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. United Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

