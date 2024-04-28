Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 589,100 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the March 31st total of 871,100 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vivani Medical Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Vivani Medical stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. Vivani Medical has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

Vivani Medical Company Profile

Vivani Medical, Inc, a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals.

