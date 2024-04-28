Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Pool updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.000-14.000 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $13.19-14.19 EPS.

Pool Stock Up 0.3 %

POOL opened at $371.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.88. Pool has a one year low of $307.77 and a one year high of $422.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POOL. TheStreet downgraded Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pool from $407.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.80.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

