Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.53

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.53 and last traded at $25.46, with a volume of 33999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,616,003 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,821,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 807.5% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538,247 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 504.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,379,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,321 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,980,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

