Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Trading 9.1% Higher

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.71 and last traded at $10.71. 255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry.

