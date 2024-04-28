Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 864 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $111.62 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $115.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

