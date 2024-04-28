Addison Advisors LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $995,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $7,071,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FI traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.89. 3,196,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.54 and a 200 day moving average of $137.90.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

