Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,686,200 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the March 31st total of 3,194,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 439,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.
Banco Santander Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BCDRF remained flat at $5.45 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,021. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.59.
About Banco Santander
