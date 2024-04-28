Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,686,200 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the March 31st total of 3,194,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 439,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCDRF remained flat at $5.45 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,021. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.59.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

About Banco Santander

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.