Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 1,466 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 49,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.28.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of XOM stock traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.96. 27,289,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,002,832. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $466.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.64.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

