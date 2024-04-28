Short Interest in Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Drops By 19.7%

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the March 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Blue Dolphin Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS BDCO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Blue Dolphin Energy has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $8.83.

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $107.96 million for the quarter. Blue Dolphin Energy had a return on equity of 91.40% and a net margin of 7.83%.

Blue Dolphin Energy Company Profile

Blue Dolphin Energy Company, an independent downstream energy company, engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refinery Operations, and Tolling and Terminaling. The company produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services at the Nixon facility.

