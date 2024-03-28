First National Corp MA ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 144.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,851 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV opened at $162.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.51. The company has a market capitalization of $113.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $162.37.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

