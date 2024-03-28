First National Corp MA ADV Raises Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,062,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 34,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.99. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2921 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

