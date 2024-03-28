First Pacific Financial Boosts Stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 500,950.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,038 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial owned approximately 0.16% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 465.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Get Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.98 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $22.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.61.

About Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.