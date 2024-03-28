Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) CFO Jennifer Leyden Sells 36,544 Shares

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 36,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $161,159.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 264,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,229.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jennifer Leyden also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 20th, Jennifer Leyden sold 37,448 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $185,742.08.
Getty Images Stock Performance
Shares of GETY opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 106.50 and a beta of 2.15. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $8.18.
Institutional Trading of Getty Images
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GETY. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Getty Images by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Getty Images by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Getty Images by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.35.
Read Our Latest Analysis on GETY
Getty Images Company Profile
Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Getty Images
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Bitcoin Depot Falls Into Value Territory With Expansion Underway
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 7 Stocks That Will Drive the Weight Loss Drugs Market
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Cintas or UniFirst: Investors Win Either Way
Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.