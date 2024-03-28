Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) CFO Jennifer Leyden Sells 36,544 Shares

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 36,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $161,159.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 264,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,229.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jennifer Leyden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Jennifer Leyden sold 37,448 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $185,742.08.

Getty Images Stock Performance

Shares of GETY opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 106.50 and a beta of 2.15. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $8.18.

Institutional Trading of Getty Images

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $225.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.00 million. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GETY. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Getty Images by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Getty Images by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Getty Images by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.35.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

