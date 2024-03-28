Jaguar Health (JAGX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 1st.

Jaguar Health stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.20. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAGX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter valued at $1,079,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 99,073 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 141,796 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112,770 shares during the period. 12.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Jaguar Health in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

