Henry C. Wang Purchases 2,778 Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Stock

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) EVP Henry C. Wang bought 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,835.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 176,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,604.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Herbalife Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:HLF opened at $9.48 on Thursday. Herbalife Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,723,000 after acquiring an additional 17,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000.

HLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Herbalife from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Herbalife from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herbalife currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Herbalife Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

