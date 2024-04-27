Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Rises By 54.5%

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CSB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,678. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.07 and a 200 day moving average of $52.76. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $46.24 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.05.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.0848 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Vicus Capital raised its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF ( NASDAQ:CSB Free Report ) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.42% of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

