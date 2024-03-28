UBS Group Initiates Coverage on enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN)

Stock analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 114.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of enGene in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of enGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:ENGN opened at $17.24 on Thursday. enGene has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. purchased a new stake in enGene in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,097,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in enGene in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new stake in enGene in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,397,000. Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of enGene during the 4th quarter worth about $10,441,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of enGene during the 4th quarter worth about $20,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

