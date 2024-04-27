Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Proximus Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BGAOY traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,278. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73. Proximus has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $2.00.

Get Proximus alerts:

Proximus Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $0.0919 dividend. This is an increase from Proximus’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Proximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

About Proximus

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.