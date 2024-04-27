ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 14% Lower Over Last Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 24.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 14% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $3.61 million and $369.45 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.70 or 0.00134340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009214 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00012259 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000136 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

