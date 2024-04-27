Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Trading Down 5.9%

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 328,666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 839,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $4.25 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.
Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $345.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.64 million. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.93%. Analysts expect that Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.
