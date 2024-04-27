Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 64.6% from the March 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.
Lonza Group Trading Up 2.3 %
About Lonza Group
Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments. The Biologics segment engages in the contract development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals for clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle, including drug substance and drug product manufacturing.
