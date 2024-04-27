NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSW) Short Interest Up 66.3% in April

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 66.3% from the March 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,535. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $14.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSW – Free Report) by 270.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

