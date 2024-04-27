Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Update

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,400 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the March 31st total of 310,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 467,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 361,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,449. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.85. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $10.15.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th.
Institutional Trading of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.