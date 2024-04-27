Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Update

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,400 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the March 31st total of 310,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 467,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 361,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,449. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.85. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th.

Institutional Trading of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 583,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 48,745 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 332.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 44,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,193,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,838 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

