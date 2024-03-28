IFG Advisory LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $117.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.45 and a twelve month high of $118.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1667 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

