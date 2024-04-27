AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNCM opened at $24.57 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $25.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average of $23.96.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.4297 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

