Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the period. Prestige Consumer Healthcare comprises 1.2% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.81% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $24,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 173.8% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,534,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,964,000 after buying an additional 1,609,044 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,087,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,213,000 after purchasing an additional 174,416 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 138.6% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 129,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 74,982 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $2,447,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 91.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 72,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 34,430 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $368,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,446. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 0.6 %

PBH stock opened at $70.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.96 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.02, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.52.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $282.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

