Acala Token (ACA) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.19 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 27th. In the last week, Acala Token has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $104.42 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008300 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011461 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001380 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,957.59 or 0.99954087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00012086 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 57.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012525 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.10792535 USD and is down -3.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $4,763,989.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.