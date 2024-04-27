Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Short Interest Update

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a decline of 75.7% from the March 31st total of 315,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Agrify Stock Performance

Shares of AGFY stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. Agrify has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Agrify

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agrify stock. AXS Investments LLC raised its position in Agrify Co. ( NASDAQ:AGFY Free Report ) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,356 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC owned approximately 2.82% of Agrify worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

