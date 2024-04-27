Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Short Interest Update

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a decline of 75.7% from the March 31st total of 315,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Agrify Stock Performance
Shares of AGFY stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. Agrify has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40.
Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Agrify
Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Agrify
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.