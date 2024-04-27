98532 (KMP.TO) (KMP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on May 15th

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

98532 (KMP.TO) Price Performance

98532 has a fifty-two week low of C$12.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.76.

About 98532 (KMP.TO)

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

