Leeward Investments LLC MA Trims Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,287 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. Wintrust Financial comprises about 1.2% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.45% of Wintrust Financial worth $25,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2,131.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 70,601 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 61.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,243 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 344,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,020,000 after acquiring an additional 68,042 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 644,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,549,000 after acquiring an additional 75,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $476,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,730 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $99.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.62. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $58.12 and a 52 week high of $105.29.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $604.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.80 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on WTFC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.33.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

