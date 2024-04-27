First Digital USD Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $4.42 Billion (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. First Digital USD has a total market cap of $4.42 billion and approximately $5.30 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One First Digital USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

First Digital USD Token Profile

First Digital USD’s genesis date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 4,418,272,015 tokens. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 4,418,272,015.04. The last known price of First Digital USD is 1.00029998 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 290 active market(s) with $5,888,412,624.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

