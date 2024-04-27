Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 3,991 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the period. Allstate comprises approximately 1.0% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.06% of Allstate worth $20,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,595,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,673 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Allstate by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,095 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,184,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,163,000 after buying an additional 782,696 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Allstate by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,640,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,388,000 after buying an additional 542,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Allstate by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,701,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,396,000 after buying an additional 536,137 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $170.00 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $176.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.14.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -296.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ALL shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.71.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

