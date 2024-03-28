Insider Selling: GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Senior Officer Sells 9,645 Shares of Stock

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mindy Beth Gilbert sold 9,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.85, for a total transaction of C$461,513.25.
GFL Environmental Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of TSE:GFL opened at C$47.32 on Thursday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of C$36.56 and a 52-week high of C$51.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -364.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82.
GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.85 billion. GFL Environmental had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 0.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 1.2270169 earnings per share for the current year.
GFL Environmental Cuts Dividend
About GFL Environmental
GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.
