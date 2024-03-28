Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Susquehanna

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised Fiserv from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.83.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI opened at $159.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.33 and a 200 day moving average of $132.01. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.90. The company has a market capitalization of $94.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 25.2% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $8,837,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $767,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 59.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,227,000 after buying an additional 443,117 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 881.0% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 65,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

