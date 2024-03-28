Insider Selling: Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT) Insider Sells 313,000 Shares of Stock

Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT – Get Free Report) insider Richard Parris sold 313,000 shares of Sabien Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.16), for a total transaction of £40,690 ($51,421.71).

Sabien Technology Group Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Sabien Technology Group stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 12 ($0.15). The stock had a trading volume of 9,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,221. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44. Sabien Technology Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 6.65 ($0.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 18.44 ($0.23). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.78 million, a P/E ratio of -430.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Sabien Technology Group alerts:

About Sabien Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Sabien Technology Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy reduction and cloud-connected carbon management technologies serving the commercial heating sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers M2G intelligent boiler load control solution and cloud-connected carbon management service optimize boilers' energy use.

Receive News & Ratings for Sabien Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabien Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.