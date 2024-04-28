Radio Caca (RACA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.37 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $84.26 million and approximately $7.37 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000455 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011702 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 353,444,937,014 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

