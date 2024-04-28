Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,500 shares, an increase of 123.9% from the March 31st total of 603,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Galaxy Digital Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BRPHF traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.52. 79,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,705. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66. Galaxy Digital has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot and derivative executions, and liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

