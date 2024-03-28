Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys 641 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $74.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,348,461 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.20.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

